Man Utd's Rashford apologises following Spurs thrashing

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford apologises to fans after thrashing by Tottenham hotspurs

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 05 2020, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2020, 14:27 ist
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford. Credit: Reuters Photo

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has apologised to the club's supporters following their 6-1 hammering by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Spurs' Son Heung-min and Harry Kane each scored twice as manager Jose Mourinho celebrated a victorious return to the club which sacked him 22 months ago.

The result at Old Trafford equalled United's worst defeat in the Premier League era. They were previously beaten 6-1 by local rivals Manchester City in October 2011.

"First and foremost I'm a United fan. This is my club. I'm so proud to wear this shirt but there are no excuses, it's just not good enough and to every single fan around the world that tuned in today, I'm just so sorry," Rashford tweeted.

"You deserve so much better than that. I would have stayed away from social media tonight but you deserve to hear from me during the highs and the lows, there is no hiding.

"I feel horrible but I promise you we will do better."

Defender Luke Shaw said the result was "embarrassing" and that the players had to take more responsibility.

"A club like United shouldn't be losing, but losing in this way ... it really hurts and it is kind of embarrassing because I feel like we have let a lot of people down today who were watching at home," Shaw told Sky Sports.

"We're the players on the pitch and we need to have very high standards. The players we have, have quality but it hasn't been showing.

"We need to look at ourselves in the mirror as individuals but as a team ... we're nowhere near it at the moment."

United visit Newcastle United in the league on Oct. 17 after the international break.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur
Marcus Rashford
Premier League

What's Brewing

Attenborough's Life on Our Planet: Of ruin, regrowth

Attenborough's Life on Our Planet: Of ruin, regrowth

US Presidential Polls: Electoral College & how it works

US Presidential Polls: Electoral College & how it works

When the largest animal deafens

When the largest animal deafens

Choose the smart way to invest money

Choose the smart way to invest money

CSK's Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis shape win over KXIP

CSK's Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis shape win over KXIP

What happens if a US presidential candidate dies?

What happens if a US presidential candidate dies?

DH Toon | Oppn leaders meet Hathras rape victim's kin

DH Toon | Oppn leaders meet Hathras rape victim's kin

 