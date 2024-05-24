Manipur's ethnic violence splinters teams and sporting dreams

"We had five Kuki players in the team ... they were scared because Kukis were being attacked on the streets of Imphal. We were trying to assure them it would be fine, but houses were being burned by then."

Violence erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023 between the majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities over the potential sharing of economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education.

As warring groups set fire to each other's homes and places of worship, football teams in the capital Imphal also found themselves splintered.

ESU coach Ngampao Kipgen, a member of the Kuki tribe, told Reuters he was forced to flee to the hills with his family after his house was burned down.

"They came in the middle of the night. I had to leave with my wife and children," Ngampao said. "I have no team here, no income. I am helpless."

According to official figures released in February, Ngampao's house was one of more than 13,000 structures destroyed during the violence.

ESU manager Homendro Irengbam said the conflict, which broke out while the team was playing in the IWL in the western state of Gujarat, drove a wedge between players.

"Our Kuki players were staying with Meitei roommates but once the conflict started, they wanted to stick together," he said. "Match preparation, team meetings, everything was disturbed. That was reflected on the field."

The team tried to put on a united front, Devi said, but finished fourth in the group stage before crashing out in the semi-finals of the 2022-23 competition, a contest they had won in the inaugural 2016-17 season.

When the tournament ended, the manager urged his players not to return to Manipur.

"I told them, 'If you go back, you'll become village defence volunteers. You'll stop playing football and join the war'," Irengbam said.

While most ESU first team players were signed by clubs around India, many Manipuri players did not escape the fighting.

"Some players have joined volunteer units. They have taken up arms. It's a miserable situation," ESU coach Ngampao said.

Today, Manipur remains divided with Meiteis controlling the Imphal valley, which includes the state capital and most of the sporting infrastructure.

The Kukis are in surrounding hills with the two sides separated by a stretch of no-man's land monitored by federal paramilitary forces.

Manipur has been a hotbed of Indian sport, sending a stream of athletes to the Olympics and other international competitions.