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Manipur’s football binding force in tatters as unrest grows

Imphal-based NEROCA (North Eastern Re-Organising Cultural Association) holds a special place in the state’s football culture.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 19:02 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 19:02 IST
FootballSports NewsManipur

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