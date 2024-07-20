Manolo Marquez named Indian men's football team head coach

New Delhi: Spaniard Manolo Marquez, currently in charge of Indian Super League side FC Goa, was on Saturday named as the Indian men's football team head coach in place of the sacked Igor Stimac.

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) executive committee, which met here on Saturday, appointed Marquez for the top job.

The 55-year-old Marquez is currently head coach of ISL side FC Goa.