Martinelli to the rescue as Brazil edge Japan 2-1 in last 32

<p>Houston: Gabriel Martinelli squeezed in a shot at the far post in the fifth minute of added time as Brazil survived a scare to defeat Japan 2-1 in their World Cup last-32 clash in Houston on Monday.</p><p>* Japan took the lead on 29 minutes when Kaishu Sano collected a poor pass from Danilo, drove towards goal and fired a low shot from the edge of the box into the bottom left corner.</p> .<p>* Brazil equalised via Casemiro’s back-post header from Gabriel Magalhaes’ cross on 56 minutes.</p><p>* Vinicius Junior’s mazy run shortly afterwards ended with Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki pushing his shot on to the post.</p><p>* Brazil will play the winners of Tuesday’s last-32 clash between Ivory Coast and Norway on July 5 in New Jersey in the next round.</p>