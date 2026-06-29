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Homesportsfootball

Martinelli to the rescue as Brazil edge Japan 2-1 in last 32

Japan ⁠took the lead on 29 minutes when Kaishu Sano collected a poor pass ⁠from ‌Danilo, drove towards goal and fired a low ‌shot from the edge of ⁠the box into the bottom left corner.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 19:16 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 19:16 IST
FootballJapanBrazilSport NewsFIFA World Cup 2026

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