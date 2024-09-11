Mauricio Pochettino named new US men's football coach

"The energy, the passion, and the hunger to achieve something truly historic here - those are the things that inspired me," he said in a statement.

"I see a group of players full of talent and potential, and together, we’re going to build something special that the whole nation can be proud of."

US Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker said Pochettino was a "serial winner with a deep passion for developing players".

"His track record speaks for itself, and I am confident that he is the right choice to harness the immense potential within our talented squad. We are thrilled to have Mauricio on board as we embark on this exciting journey to achieve success on the global stage."

The U.S. have been without a coach since a humiliating early exit from the Copa America on home soil in July led to the sacking of Gregg Berhalter after his second stint as head coach.

The 51-year-old boss was first appointed in 2018, and led the Americans to the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup, but just weeks later found himself embroiled in a bitter public row with one of the team's brightest emerging talents, Gio Reyna.

US Soccer's search for a new coach when Berhalter's contract expired at the end of 2022 included names such as Canada coach Jesse Marsch, but ultimately rehired Berhalter in June last year with the full support of the players.