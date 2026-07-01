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Mbappe uncorks France as Sweden are swept aside in Champagne World Cup show

Paraguay lie in ‌wait, and the exhilarating football France produced here ​will do little to help the South Americans sleep before their last-16 meeting.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 00:27 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 00:27 IST
FootballSports NewsFranceSwedenFIFA World Cup 2026

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