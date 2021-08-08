Messi agrees to PSG's two-year contract: Reports

Messi agrees to PSG's two-year contract: Reports

During his 21-year-long stay in Barcelona, Messi won 35 trophies, including three Champions League titles

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 08 2021, 18:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2021, 18:29 ist
Lionel Messi. Credit: AFP Photo

Lionel Messi, who earlier on Sunday confirmed that he was leaving FC Barcelona, is believed to have agreed to an in-principle contract with Paris Saint-Germain, according to multiple reports.

The Argentine footballer, considered one of the greatest footballers on the planet, is also likely to fly to Paris later tonight, where he will undergo a medical, the reports added.

Messi had joined the Catalan side in 2000 when he was just 13. During his 21-year-long stay in Barcelona, Messi won 35 trophies, including three Champions League titles.  

More to follow...

Lionel Messi
FC Barcelona
Sports News
Paris Saint-Germain
FOOTBALL

