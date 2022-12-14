Messi, Alvarez shine as Argentina beat Croatia; reach World Cup final

Lionel Messi's Argentina sealed their spot in the final of this edition of the FIFA World Cup, by beating last time's finalists Croatia 3-0, in Qatar's Lusail Stadium.

Argentina opened their account after winning a penalty in the 32nd minute when goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic tried to deny Alvarez, who was through on goal, bringing down the Manchester City forward and getting booked in the process.

Messi stepped up and made no mistake, firing the spot kick into the top corner for his 11th goal in World Cups, the most by any Argentina player in the tournament's history.

Five minutes later, Alvarez picked up the ball near the half-line from a Messi pass and went on a magical run through the Croatian defence, going past three defenders and enjoying some lucky rebounds before stabbing the ball past Livakovic for 2-0.

Alvarez grabbed a brace for himself in the 69th minute, after receiving a pass from the skipper, who managed to slip past Croatia's defender Joško Gvardiol, to seal the match for La Albiceleste.

Argentina will play the winner of the second semi-final between current World champions France and Morocco, at Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

(With agency inputs)