Messi 'deserved' World Cup win, says Brazilian great Pele

AFP, Doha,
  Dec 19 2022, 09:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 09:13 ist
Lionel Messi with the World Cup trophy (L) and Brazilian great Pele (pictured in 1987) (R). Credit: AFP Photos

Brazilian legend Pele said Lionel Messi "deserved" to be a World Cup winner after Argentina defeated France in a penalty shootout in Sunday's final.

"Today, football continues to tell its story, as always, in an enthralling way. Messi winning his first World Cup, as his trajectory deserved," Pele, a three-time World Cup champion, wrote on Instagram.

Pele also hailed French striker Kylian Mbappe who scored a hat-trick in the final which had ended 3-3 after extra-time before coolly slotting in a penalty in the shootout.

"My dear friend, Mbappe, scoring four goals in a final. What a gift it was to watch this spectacle to the future of our sport."

