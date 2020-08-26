Twitter floods with Messi's top moments with Barcelona

Messi leaves FC Barcelona: Twitter floods with footballer's top moments with the club

DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 26 2020, 10:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2020, 10:48 ist
Football star Lionel Messi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Lionel Messi, arguably one of the greatest football players in recorded history, has informed FC Barcelona that he will leave the club by activating a clause in his contract that would result in the club not receiving any compensation. The star player spent his entire football career at the club.

The 33-year-old Argentine footballing genius was starting to find it hard to single-handedly rescue the club from poor matches as he had done effortlessly in the past.

Twitter went berserk at the news of Messi quitting the club. Many resorted to crying emoticons and gifs as a response to the revelation. Some user reminisced some of the footballer’s top moments with the club, with nostalgia and admiration.

Twitter user @itsmoethegoat, said, “when you ask Barcelona fans if they will miss Messi after he leaves” with a video of a child crying.

Another user, @Sarcastic_Raj, tweeted a video of Messi’s last goal for Barcelona and said, “Lionel Messi's last goal in Barcelona Jersey is a dream goal for many”

Here's how a few others reacted to Messi leaving Barcelona:

 

