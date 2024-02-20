Messi says Hong Kong no-show wasn’t political, has affection for China

He concluded the English and Chinese-subtitled video saying: “As always, I send good wishes to everyone in China, who I’ve always had, and continue to have, special affection for. I hope to see you again soon.”

This is at least the third time Messi, 36, has explained why he didn’t play in the February 4 exhibition match, after a press conference in Tokyo and a written statement published on China’s Weibo social media platform. Both Messi and Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham were booed by the crowd in Hong Kong.

Messi’s absence in the game, and his participation in a match in Japan just days later, fueled speculation he was deliberately snubbing fans in Hong Kong and mainland China. The Global Times, a Chinese nationalist tabloid, said in an editorial that Messi failed to apologize and the impact of the incident “far exceeded the realm of sports.”

Chinese sporting authorities canceled planned friendly games between Argentina and Nigeria as well as Ivory Coast in the wake of the saga.

Hong Kong politicians also weighed in, with Regina Ip saying the Argentine World Cup winner should be banned from the city because of his “lies and hypocrisy”. The organizer of the Hong Kong match meanwhile said it would issue a 50 per cent refund to ticket holders worth $7.2 million because of Messi’s no-show.