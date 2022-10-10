Messi to miss Benfica clash in UCL due to injury

Messi to miss Benfica clash in Champions League due to injury

Messi had also missed the weekend's Ligue 1 draw against Stade de Reims

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 10 2022, 21:03 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 21:03 ist
Lionel Messi. Credit: AFP File Photo

Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi will not be involved against Benfica on Tuesday after failing to recover from a calf injury in time for the Champions League group stage game, the French club said on Monday.

Messi had missed the weekend's Ligue 1 draw against Stade de Reims in which PSG failed to score in the league for the first time this season.

Also Read | Atletico re-sign Griezmann permanently from Barcelona

The 35-year-old had asked to be withdrawn in the second half of the reverse fixture at Benfica last week due to the calf problem.

Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes and Renato Sanches will also miss Tuesday's game.

PSG are top of Group H at the halfway stage with seven points, the same as Benfica, while Juventus are four points behind in third.

Paris Saint-Germain
Lionel Messi
Champions League
Football
Sports News

