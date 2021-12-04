Messi worthy of seventh Ballon d'Or victory: Xavi

Messi worthy of seventh Ballon d'Or victory: Xavi

Messi beat Lewandowski and Jorginho to lift the prestigious award

PTI
PTI, Reuters,
  • Dec 04 2021, 13:57 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2021, 13:57 ist
Messi presents his men's Ballon d'Or award. Credit: AFP Photo

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said former team mate Lionel Messi deserved his Ballon d'Or win, describing the Argentine's record-extending seventh victory as "total justice".

Paris St Germain forward Messi, 34, beat Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea's Jorginho to lift the prestigious award after winning the Copa America for the first time with Argentina in July.

"I think it's football justice. He is the best footballer in the world, and the best of all time. And he deserves this seventh award. No doubt about it," Xavi said.

"We may think that maybe Lewandowski also deserved it, or other players, but this is the same debate every year... The moment they open the envelope and they say Messi won it, then it's fair."

Barcelona, seventh in LaLiga with 23 points, host fifth-placed Real Betis on Saturday.

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Lionel Messi
FOOTBALL
Sports News
Barcelona
Ballon d'Or

What's Brewing

Whackyverse: Mamata Banerjee, the slayer of giants

Whackyverse: Mamata Banerjee, the slayer of giants

Wikipedia creator's iMac, 1st edit NFT up for auction

Wikipedia creator's iMac, 1st edit NFT up for auction

DH Radio | Can bike-taxis fill the connectivity gap?

DH Radio | Can bike-taxis fill the connectivity gap?

Bengaluru's heritage: Stamped and delivered

Bengaluru's heritage: Stamped and delivered

Ship containers become homes

Ship containers become homes

DH on Saturday | Read all stories here!

DH on Saturday | Read all stories here!

‘Today, it’s Munawar, tomorrow, it can be us’

‘Today, it’s Munawar, tomorrow, it can be us’

DH Toon | Truth shall triumph with terms & conditions!

DH Toon | Truth shall triumph with terms & conditions!

A kinder, gentler Bengaluru, please

A kinder, gentler Bengaluru, please

 