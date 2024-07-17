Mexico coach Lozano sacked after Copa America disappointment

Mexico city: Jaime Lozano has been sacked as Mexico head coach following their Copa America group-stage exit, the country's football federation (FMF) said on Tuesday.

Lozano had been offered the chance to continue as an assistant until the 2026 World Cup before returning to the role of head coach until 2030 but the 45-year-old rejected the proposal, FMF added.

Mexico will co-host the 2026 World Cup with Canada and the United States.

"Following the Copa America, the FMF has begun an analysis to determine mistakes, and successes and evaluate areas for improvement in the process," it said in a statement.

"Jaime Lozano was offered a contract until 2030 in which, during the period 2024-2026, he will accompany a more experienced manager towards our World Cup.