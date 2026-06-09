Michel Platini files fresh criminal complaint against FIFA chief Infantino

Michel Platini files a new criminal complaint against FIFA chief Gianni Infantino over alleged conspiracy to block his 2015 presidential bid.

Key points

• Fresh legal action Platini has filed a new criminal complaint in France against Infantino and five other officials, alleging a conspiracy to prevent his FIFA presidency bid.

• Previous acquittals Platini and Sepp Blatter were acquitted twice in Swiss courts on charges related to a $2.5 million payment, but Platini claims the tactics used were unjust.

• Targeted officials The complaint names Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber and FIFA legal director Marco Villiger, among others, for alleged influence peddling and false accusations.

• Dual legal strategy Platini is pursuing both a civil suit for damages and a criminal complaint to investigate the alleged conspiracy against him.