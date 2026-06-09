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Michel Platini files fresh criminal complaint against FIFA chief Infantino

Platini has previously filed two separate complaints in Switzerland, but neither came to court.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 07:04 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Michel Platini files fresh criminal complaint against FIFA chief Infantino

In one line
Michel Platini files a new criminal complaint against FIFA chief Gianni Infantino over alleged conspiracy to block his 2015 presidential bid.
Key points
Fresh legal action
Platini has filed a new criminal complaint in France against Infantino and five other officials, alleging a conspiracy to prevent his FIFA presidency bid.
Previous acquittals
Platini and Sepp Blatter were acquitted twice in Swiss courts on charges related to a $2.5 million payment, but Platini claims the tactics used were unjust.
Targeted officials
The complaint names Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber and FIFA legal director Marco Villiger, among others, for alleged influence peddling and false accusations.
Dual legal strategy
Platini is pursuing both a civil suit for damages and a criminal complaint to investigate the alleged conspiracy against him.
Unsuccessful prior complaints
Two earlier complaints filed in Switzerland did not proceed to court, prompting Platini to escalate the matter in France.
Key statistics
$2.5 million
Amount involved in the disputed payment
2
Number of acquittals for Platini and Blatter
2015
Year of US federal investigations into FIFA corruption
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 09 June 2026, 07:04 IST
FootballSports NewsFIFAFifa world cupGianni InfantinoBribery caseFIFA World Cup 2026controversiesMichel Platini

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