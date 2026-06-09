Michel Platini files fresh criminal complaint against FIFA chief Infantino

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Michel Platini files a new criminal complaint against FIFA chief Gianni Infantino over alleged conspiracy to block his 2015 presidential bid.
Key points
• Fresh legal action
Platini has filed a new criminal complaint in France against Infantino and five other officials, alleging a conspiracy to prevent his FIFA presidency bid.
• Previous acquittals
Platini and Sepp Blatter were acquitted twice in Swiss courts on charges related to a $2.5 million payment, but Platini claims the tactics used were unjust.
• Targeted officials
The complaint names Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber and FIFA legal director Marco Villiger, among others, for alleged influence peddling and false accusations.
• Dual legal strategy
Platini is pursuing both a civil suit for damages and a criminal complaint to investigate the alleged conspiracy against him.
• Unsuccessful prior complaints
Two earlier complaints filed in Switzerland did not proceed to court, prompting Platini to escalate the matter in France.
Key statistics
$2.5 million
Amount involved in the disputed payment
2
Number of acquittals for Platini and Blatter
2015
Year of US federal investigations into FIFA corruption
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Published 09 June 2026, 07:04 IST