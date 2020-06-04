Milan say Zlatan Ibrahimovic making recovery from calf injury

Milan say Ibrahimovic making recovery from calf injury

AC Milan's veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is recovering well from a calf muscle injury, the Serie A club said on Thursday.

"Ibrahimovic has undergone a check-up following the injury to his right soleus muscle. His recovery is proceeding well, without complications and a new check-up is to be expected in about 10 days," the club said in a statement, without giving further details.

The 38-year-old Swede, who has sparked a revival at Milan since joining the club for a second stint in January, pulled up after a training session last month.

Milan's first game following the coronavirus stoppage will be a Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Juventus on either June 12 or 13 and their first Serie A match is at Lecce on June 22. The Serie A season will now run until Aug 2.

