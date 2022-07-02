Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract with Liverpool

Ending speculation about his future at Anfield, Mohamed Salah on Friday signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool.

Salah's previous contract was due to expire next summer. However, the forward, who was named the FWA Footballer of the Year and the PFA Players' Player of the Year for 2021-22 after helping Juergen Klopp's side to a domestic cup double, has now committed his future to the Reds.

"Liverpool FC are delighted to announce Mohamed Salah has signed a new long-term contract with the club," the Premier League club said in a statement.

Liverpool completed a deal for Salah from AS Roma in June 2017. During his five years' stay at Liverpool, the Egyptian has so far scored 156 goals in 254 appearances.

"I feel great and (I am) excited to win trophies with the club. It's a happy day for everyone," Salah told the club's website.

"It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what's next. I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going [upwards]. Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season, we lost two trophies.

"I think we are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well. We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again," he added.

The 30-year-old, who celebrated his birthday last month, currently sits in ninth place in the list of Liverpool's all-time top scorers and this new deal represents an opportunity for him to elevate himself even further up those standings and help Klopp's men chase further silverware in the coming seasons.

The renewal comes as a big boost after the departure of fellow forward Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich this summer.

Liverpool won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup this season but were in the running for a quadruple until the final week of the season, falling just short in the Premier League and losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid.