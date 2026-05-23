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Mohun Bagan pull out seven players from India squad for Unity Cup over pre-FIFA window concerns

The seven players, who were part of the 28-member India squad selected by coach Khalid Jamil for the four-nation tournament, were scheduled to fly to London from Bengaluru on Sunday.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 14:58 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 14:58 IST
FootballSports NewsFIFAMohun BaganAll India Footbal Federation

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