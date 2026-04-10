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More Barca flavour for Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC management, in particular, seems to have affinity for such brand of football as their new head coach Pep Munoz becomes the third FC Barcelona academy or La Masia joinee after Albert Roca and Carles Cuadrat.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 17:59 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 17:59 IST
BengaluruFootballBarcelonaBengaluru FC

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