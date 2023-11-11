Most controversial VAR decisions in the Premier League this season

Ever since the footballing world was introduced to Video Assistant Referee (VAR), it has been the topic of controversy in many fixtures, and it has made more headlines than the game itself. Controversies around VARs spread like a plague all over Europe.

Though VAR was introduced to assist the referees to help eliminate match-defining mistakes, it appears that technology is becoming the primary topic of conversation rather than the actual sport.

Incorrect decisions are meticulously scrutinised in newspaper columns and media conferences for days, sometimes even weeks, following a match.