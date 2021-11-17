Netherlands beat Norway to qualify for 2022 World Cup

AFP
Rotterdam,
  • Nov 17 2021, 06:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 06:35 ist
Netherlands' forward Steven Bergwijn (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying round Group G football match between Netherlands and Norway at the Feijenoord stadium in Rotterdam. Credit: AFP Photo

The Netherlands clinched the final automatic place in European qualifying for the 2022 World Cup as late goals from Steven Bergwijn and Memphis Depay sealed a 2-0 win over Norway on Tuesday.

The Dutch, with injured coach Louis van Gaal watching from the stands in Rotterdam, only needed a point to top Group G and came through a nervy encounter to finish two points clear of second-placed Turkey, who pipped Norway to a play-off spot.

