Netherlands Holds Off South Africa, Squeezing Into FIFA women's World Cup Quarterfinals

She was disappointed, of course, but she was proud, too. Not just of how South Africa had played here, and of the test they had posed the Dutch — “If they believed they are better than us, we had to make them prove it on the field; we did that,” she said — but of all they had achieved over the last three weeks, too. South Africa’s stay might be over. But it has shown, in its time here, that there is no doubt where it belongs.