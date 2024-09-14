New Asian Champions League seeks to promote quality over quantity

Hong Kong: The revamped Asian Champions League Elite will play a crucial role in encouraging fresh investment in the continent's clubs, said the seniormost official of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) as the body aims to revitalise the sport in the region.

The top tier of the reconfigured competition kicks off on Monday with a field reduced to 24 teams from 40 and features the champions of Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and China as well as title holders Al-Ain from the United Arab Emirates.

Play commences with a new format, trophy and logo as well as three times more cash available for the new champions, who stand to pocket up to $12 million after the May 4 final.