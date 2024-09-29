New Jersey awarded 2025 Club World Cup final

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final will be held at the New Jersey home of the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets, world soccer's governing body announced on Saturday along with the venue lineup for the revamped tournament.

The expanded 32-team tournament, which will feature leading clubs from around the world, will be held in 12 stadiums around the United States next year from June 15-July 13.

The open-air stadium for the final, which opened in 2010 and has a capacity of 82,500, held the Copa America Centenario final in 2016 when Chile denied Lionel Messi's Argentina for a second time in a penalty shootout.