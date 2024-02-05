2026 FIFA World Cup final to be played in New Jersey

AT&T Stadium and Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the semifinal matches, and Miami's Hard Rock Stadium will host the bronze medal match.

While qualifying is underway, the three host nations are guaranteed entry.

The United States men's national team will stay on the West Coast for all three group-stage matches. They will play their first match of the World Cup June 12 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., head to Seattle to play at Lumen Field on June 19 and return to SoFi Stadium on June 25.

Mexico will play in the tournament's opening match on June 11 in Mexico City, making the famed Estadio Azteca the first stadium to host three World Cup openers. Mexico will go to Guadalajara for a match on June 18 and return to Mexico City on June 24.

Canada will open its tournament on June 12 in Toronto's BMO Field. The team will then fly west and play its final two group-stage matches at BC Place in Vancouver on June 18 and 24.