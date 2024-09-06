ISL 2024-25: New-look BFC eye strong start

Kochi: As the Indian Super League (ISL) turns a page to welcome the 2024-25 season, there is a palpable sense of change in the air, and that feeling was apparent during the media day here.
With Mohammedan Sporting securing promotion to the ISL, the league has 13 teams competing for the ISL Shield and the Cup.
Bengaluru FC, riding on the winds of change themselves, enjoyed a propitious pre-season after their worst-ever finish.
Gerard Zaragoza, now in his first full season with the club as the head coach, voiced his optimism for a strong start.
“The objective is to win as many games as possible. We must dominate both with and without the ball. We could see this during the Durand Cup. But this is the idea, to make our fans happy and to win games,” Zaragoza said.
“The pre-season was almost perfect in terms of tactics, preparation and results. The team is ready for a strong start,” Zaragoza added.
Three new rules were announced, the most significant being a ‘homegrown player’ category, which states that up to three U-23 players who have been with the club for the last three years can be excluded from the salary cap.
The other introductions were a compulsory Indian assistant coach for all ISL clubs, concussion substitutes and allowing wrongful dismissal claims for direct red cards for obvious errors.
“These rules help to have more quality Indian players. We change rules every year, but the important thing is to work on academies. We need to have proper U-21 and U-19 structures. BFC is working in a good way, we have a good academy in Ballari. We also need a mini ISL for youth teams,” Zaragoza told DH when asked about his views on the new homegrown player category.
Bengaluru FC kick off the season with three home games against East Bengal, Hyderabad FC and Mohun Bagan. Zaragoza sees this as the ideal start but is vary of his opponents.
“Playing in Kanteerava is always better for us. The last 15 minutes is difficult for any visiting team. It is amazing for us to start like this, but the teams are tough. East Bengal and Mohun Bagan need no introduction for how good their squads are, and Hyderabad FC can be unpredictable.”
Since coming in, Zaragoza has played an active part in building the kind of squad he wants. After the arrivals of Indian internationals Nikhil Poojary and Chinglensana Singh over the winter, the club ransacked Mumbai City FC to sign Rahul Bheke, Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Alberto Noguera, something which the Islanders’ head coach Peter Kratky termed ‘a blow for the club.’
The Blues also added midfielder Pedro Capo and winger Edgar Mendes to their ranks, along with Lalthuammawia Ralte and Mohamed Salah K. Zaragoza explained his rationale for making these signings.
“When I first came in (December 2023), There were either players with experience or players who were too young. Players like Sana (Chinglensana Singh) and Nikhil (Poojary), who were experienced and 27-28 years old, were not there to add balance to the team, and my first objective was to get such profiles in.
“We were not proud of missing out on the playoffs and worked well even before pre-season with Darren (Caldeira) and (Albert) Roca to sign the kind of good players that we need. The owners have allowed us to build the team that we want. All the signings were brought in based on what the coach wants, so it was perfect for me,” Zaragoza detailed.
“I made it clear that I wanted hungry players. We analysed the players who have done well and focussed on (Alberto) Noguera and (Jorge Pereyra) Diaz. We saw how they reacted and how they impacted the game. From the moment we got to know that Pedro (Capo) was available, I wanted him. He is like a computer, the kind of player who analyses every moment in the matches and training. About Edgar (Mendes), he is hungry and wants more even at 34. That is something we focussed on,” Zaragoza said.
Zaragoza shared an interesting anecdote with Sunil Chhetri:
“I remember maybe in March, we finished one training and were seated. We chatted for more than one hour, and I saw him stressed about India, his next life, and the future of BFC. I tried to suggest that football is important, but life comes first. The important thing is to be relaxed and enjoy. I don’t know if he will play more than one to two seasons, but I want him to enjoy what he does on the pitch and in training. This is something he is trying to do. He is pushing me because he wants to play, but that hunger for winning everything is still there.”