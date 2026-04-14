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New trial over Diego Maradona's death begins in Argentina

An earlier trial was annulled in May 2025 after it emerged that one of the judges was involved in a documentary about the case, potentially breaking ethics rules.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 07:19 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

New trial over Diego Maradona's death begins in Argentina

In one line
A new trial begins in Argentina to determine if Diego Maradona's medical team caused his death through negligence.
Key points
New trial starts
A retrial over Diego Maradona's death begins on April 14, 2024, with seven medical team members charged with negligent homicide.
Charges and defendants
Seven medical professionals face potential prison sentences of 8 to 25 years if convicted for alleged negligence in Maradona's death.
Previous trial collapse
The initial trial ended in a mistrial after one judge resigned for breaching judicial rules, leading to this retrial.
Prosecution's argument
Prosecutors claim medical professionals violated treatment protocols and failed to provide necessary care during Maradona's recovery.
Defense's stance
The defense argues Maradona's death was inevitable due to his long-term health issues, including addiction.
Key statistics
120
Number of witnesses to testify
7
Number of defendants
60
Maradona's age at death
8 to 25 years
Potential prison sentence range
April 14, 2024
Date trial began
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 14 April 2026, 07:19 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsDeathDiego Maradonatrials

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