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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
A new trial begins in Argentina to determine if Diego Maradona's medical team caused his death through negligence.
Key points
• New trial starts
A retrial over Diego Maradona's death begins on April 14, 2024, with seven medical team members charged with negligent homicide.
• Charges and defendants
Seven medical professionals face potential prison sentences of 8 to 25 years if convicted for alleged negligence in Maradona's death.
• Previous trial collapse
The initial trial ended in a mistrial after one judge resigned for breaching judicial rules, leading to this retrial.
• Prosecution's argument
Prosecutors claim medical professionals violated treatment protocols and failed to provide necessary care during Maradona's recovery.
• Defense's stance
The defense argues Maradona's death was inevitable due to his long-term health issues, including addiction.
Key statistics
120
Number of witnesses to testify
60
Maradona's age at death
8 to 25 years
Potential prison sentence range
April 14, 2024
Date trial began
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Published 14 April 2026, 07:19 IST