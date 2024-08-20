New Zealand captain Riley says her career may be over due to injury

New Zealand captain Ali Riley has revealed her soccer career may be over due to the nerve injury that ruled her out of the Paris Olympics.

The 36-year-old defender was withdrawn from selection on the eve of the Football Ferns' opening match against Canada at the Games.

"Even now, when I don't know if I'll ever be able to play soccer again, that's the reality of the injury I have now," Riley told a Q&A session at an event promoting girls in sport in Los Angeles.

"The lessons I’ve learned, the community that supports me and where I have honed my skills to do other things that spark joy, I feel like I can still be the best version of myself even if I can’t go out there and play games any more."