Newcastle's Joelinton charged with drunk-driving

Newcastle's Joelinton charged with drunk-driving

'He is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on January 26,' a Northumbria police spokesperson said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 13 2023, 09:04 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2023, 09:04 ist
Newcastle's Joelinton. Credit: AFP Photo

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton has been charged with drunk-driving after being stopped by police in the early hours of Thursday and is due to appear in court at the end of January.

"Shortly before 1.20 am today (Thursday), officers pulled over a vehicle in the Ponteland Road area of Newcastle and arrested the occupant," a Northumbria Police spokesperson said.

"Joelinton Cassio, 26, of Ponteland, has since been charged with driving whilst above the prescribed limit for alcohol.

"He is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on January 26."

The Brazilian has played 21 matches for Eddie Howe's side this season, scoring three goals and making three assists.

Reuters has contacted Newcastle for comment. Sky Sports reported that Newcastle were aware of the incident but had declined to comment.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Newcastle United
Football
Football News
Sports News

What's Brewing

Messi, Mbappe, Neymar together for first time since WC

Messi, Mbappe, Neymar together for first time since WC

FIH Men's World Cup: India stare at Herculean challenge

FIH Men's World Cup: India stare at Herculean challenge

2022 among eight hottest years on record: UN

2022 among eight hottest years on record: UN

Russian gets 5-yr jail for refusing to fight in Ukraine

Russian gets 5-yr jail for refusing to fight in Ukraine

3-metre sinkhole appears on Bengaluru's Brigade Road

3-metre sinkhole appears on Bengaluru's Brigade Road

 