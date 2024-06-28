Newcomer Ndoye Switzerland's man of the moment at Euro 2024

Dusseldorf, Germany: With his startling pace and ability to ride out tackles, unheralded Swiss newcomer Dan Ndoye has put himself on a few radars at Euro 2024 and could be key to another Swiss march to the quarter-finals.

Ndoye was among the surprises of Euro 2024 having started only one competitive match for his country prior to the tournament, but the versatile forward has seized the moment and looks certain to start against Italy in the round of 16 on Saturday.

The Bologna player has been a dynamo in a Swiss attack that looked dangerous against Hungary, Scotland and Germany, with Ndoye tantalising defences with quick feet and surging forays down both flanks.

Swiss coach Murat Yakin had kept him mostly on the margins during qualifying, but his roll of the dice at the Euros paid off, with Ndoye a standout player in Switzerland's 1-1 draw with Germany last week, scoring first to spoil the hosts' perfect record in Group A.