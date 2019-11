Paris St Germain' Brazil forward Neymar made his comeback from injury as they enjoyed a 2-0 home win over Lille on Friday to move a provisional 11 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

First-half goals from Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria put the hosts ahead and Lille never seriously threatened a comeback.

PSG moved to 33 points ahead of second-placed Olympique Marseille, who visit second-bottom Toulouse on Sunday, while Lille are seventh on 19.