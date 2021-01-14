Neymar scores cup-winning goal against Marseille on return from injury

Neymar scores cup-winning goal on return from injury

Reuters, Paris,
  • Jan 14 2021, 13:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2021, 14:08 ist
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar reacts after scoring a penalty kick during the French Champions Trophy (Trophee des Champions) football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille (OM) at the Bollaert-Delelis Stadium in Lens, northern France. Credit: AFP Photo

Neymar scored on his return from injury as Paris St Germain beat Olympique de Marseille 2-1 to win the French Super Cup in Lens on Wednesday.

Brazil forward Neymar, who had been out of action since mid-December with an ankle injury, netted from the penalty spot in the second half to add to Mauro Icardi's first-half opener.

Icardi, who has been struggling for goals this season, found the back of the net in the first half to set Ligue 1 champions PSG on the way to a routine win against last season's runners-up Marseille.

Icardi, who earlier had a goal ruled out for offside, put PSG ahead six minutes before the break from close range after his header was parried back into his path by Steve Mandanda.

Neymar replaced Angel Di Maria in the 65th minute for his first appearance in 2021.

He put on a convincing display, which was rewarded with a goal from the spot five minutes from fulltime after Icardi was brought down in the area by Yohann Pele.

Dimitri Payet pulled one back for Marseille in the 89th minute when he latched onto Florian Thauvin's cross but PSG held firm to give new coach Mauricio Pochettino his second win in three games with the capital side.

