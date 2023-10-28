Nketiah hat-trick fires Arsenal to 5-0 win over Sheffield United

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah ended his scoring drought in stunning fashion with a hat-trick in his side's 5-0 home thrashing of hapless Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 24-year-old, who made his full England debut this month, had not scored for the Gunners since August and had recently lost his place in the starting line-up.

But he found bottom club United's over-worked defence much more to his liking as he grabbed his first Arsenal hat-trick.