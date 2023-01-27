No margin for error as BFC face Chennaiyin

A few weeks ago, it looked like Bengaluru FC was down and out for the count. The playoff spot slipping further and further away. But what a difference three weeks can make!

Not only have the Blues managed to win three on the bounce, but their change in fortunes has coincided with the other playoff challengers struggling to get results. A perfect marriage for Bengaluru.

As they take on Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the early kickoff on Saturday, it's the proverbial six-pointer.

The two clubs have shared a rivalry over the years - coloured by banter, Chennaiyin's ISL title win at the expense of BFC at the Kanteerava and a bit of the political undertones as well. On the surface, this clash looks less glamourous compared to the previous ones, but it is no less important. Neither has made the playoffs in the last two seasons and there is pride at stake, especially in a season where the top six can make the grade.

The visitors, winless in their last five matches, are two points behind with a game in hand, a win for Bengaluru will be key to holding them off as the season winds to a close.

One could make an argument that perhaps the change in fortune came a bit too late for BFC. Maybe it did, looking at their fixture list. But anything less than a win here will leave them having to play out of their skins in the last four games.

"Everybody realises that it’s an important game for both sides. The games this weekend and the next could shape the way the league finishes. But all we can do is control what we can control and that is our performance," said Simon Grayson on the eve of the game.

"We're going into this game with a lot of belief because we've scored three goals and have a clean sheet in the last game. The aim is to play with confidence, not arrogance."

Bengaluru will be hoping that their attacking line of Sivasakthi Narayanan and Roy Krishna can continue their goal-scoring partnership up front.

That said, Keeping Chennaiyin's Petar Sliskovic and Abdenasser El Khayati, who is back from injury, quiet will be key. A bit of a moody side, a lot depends on which side of the bed Chenniayin wakes up on as well.

"They’ve (Chennaiyin FC) also been around the playoffs race for a bit so it should be quite an exciting match and hopefully it’s another game that we can come out on top in," Grayson said.

It's not hoped anymore for BFC, but rather a necessity.