No recognition from PSG after World Cup win: Messi

Lionel Mess recently said he resents that his former club Paris Saint-Germain did not honour him after his World Cup victory, especially because all of his Argentina teammates received recognition from their clubs.

“I was the only World Cup winner who didn’t get recognition from my club,” said Messi when asked about his time with PSG in an interview with ESPN’s Migue Granados.

"It was understandable. I was in the place where we had won the final and it was our fault that France hadn't won the World Cup this time. I was the only player who didn't get recognition, apart from my 25 other players, but that's OK," said Messi.