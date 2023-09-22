No recognition from PSG after World Cup win: Messi

Lionel Mess recently said he resents that his former club Paris Saint-Germain did not honour him after his World Cup victory, especially because all of his Argentina teammates received recognition from their clubs.
“I was the only World Cup winner who didn’t get recognition from my club,” said Messi when asked about his time with PSG in an interview with ESPN’s Migue Granados.
"It was understandable. I was in the place where we had won the final and it was our fault that France hadn't won the World Cup this time. I was the only player who didn't get recognition, apart from my 25 other players, but that's OK," said Messi.
The legendary footballer who played a key role in Argentina’s win in the final of the Qatar FIFA World Cup against France said, “But it is also understandable that I was in the country against which we had won the final and prevented them from winning the World Cup again."
Messi left PSG in June after his contract ended. When asked if he would have preferred not to relocate to Paris, Messi responded, "It happened that way. Though it was not what I had expected, I always believe that everything happens for a reason.”
The world champion has now moved to the US, scoring goals for American football club Inter Miami.
Messi speaking on the move to the US, said: “I haven't thought about retiring, I don't want to think about it because I want to continue to enjoy what I do."
"I took an important step by leaving Europe and coming here, and I don't want to think about the next step."
Messi confirmed that he will compete at the Copa América in 2024, but he is doubtful if he will compete at the World Cup in 2026. "I do think about the Copa América," he said.
"We'll see after the Copa América; it all depends on how I feel. There are still three years to go, so I'll see how I feel each day," he said.