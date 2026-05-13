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No visa issues for Iraq's World Cup team: White House

The State Department sent ⁠a statement Wednesday to ‌Front Office Sports ​in response to online reports involving five players, including Luton Town forward Ali Al-Hamadi.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 17:02 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 17:02 IST
United StatesFootballSports NewsIraqWhite HouseFIFA

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