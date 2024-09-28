NorthEast United FC aims to rebound against Kerala Blasters in ISL showdown

NorthEast United has previously kept clean sheets at home, with a 3-0 win over Odisha FC and a 2-0 victory against Kerala Blasters. However, they have never managed to achieve three consecutive clean sheets at home in the ISL, making this an important opportunity for the hosts.

"I'm really happy, and proud of my players because we have shown that we're growing," NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali said in a release.

"My team needs to improve in many areas, from all the areas, we need to keep working, now we have another final (against KBFC) we will think about the next game."

Kerala Blasters boast a positive track record against NorthEast United, having won three times and drawn twice in their last six encounters. Their aerial threat is evident, with five headed goals scored in the ISL since the start of the 2023-24 season, a factor that the home team will need to monitor closely.