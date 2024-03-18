Nottingham Forest plunges into Premier League relegation zone after four-point deduction

London: Nottingham Forest were plunged into the Premier League relegation zone on Monday after having four points deducted for breaking financial rules last season.

The deduction, announced by the league, left Forest in 18th place in the standings with 21 points, one behind Luton Town and four clear of 19th placed Burnley.

There was no immediate comment from the club, European champions in 1979 and 1980, who have seven days to appeal the decision.

The Premier League said an independent commission had applied the immediate deduction after a two-day hearing "for a breach of the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) for the period ending Season 2022/23."

The statement noted that Forest had admitted to breaching the threshold of 61 million pounds ($77.6 million) by 34.5 million.

Premier League clubs are allowed to lose 105 million pounds over three seasons but two years of Forest's assessment period were spent in the second tier Championship, meaning they could lose only a maximum of 61 million.