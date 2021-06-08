Odisha FC sign defender Lalruatthara

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jun 08 2021, 21:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2021, 21:34 ist
Lalruatthara. Credit: Instagram/ruatthara_brooze

Odisha FC has completed the signing of 26-year-old defender Lalruatthara ahead of the eighth season of the Indian Super League, the club announced on Tuesday.

The Indian defender has penned a two-year deal with the Bhubaneswar-based side with an option to extend it by a year, it said in a statement.

Lalruatthara earlier played with the Kerala Blasters in the ISL. He had started his professional career with Aizawl FC in 2015 and was a part of their I-League title-winning side.

"I am looking forward to playing with some familiar faces and as a team, to take Odisha FC to new heights," Lalruatthara said. 

