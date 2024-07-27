Olympics 2024: Argentina rally for 3-1 win over Iraq, Spain beat Dominican Republic at Paris Games in football

Paris: Argentina earned a 3-1 win over Iraq in Lyon and Spain outclassed the Dominican Republic 3-1 in Bordeaux in the second matchday of the men's Olympic football tournament on Saturday.

Argentina recovered from their chaotic opening loss to Morocco and boosted their chances of reaching the next round as they went top of Group B on goal difference.

Debutants Dominican Republic's first Olympic goal was not enough to stop the Spaniards who scored twice in the second half to clinch a quarter-final spot with their second Group C win.