Olympics 2024 | Israel's opening soccer match provides first test for Paris Games security

Darmanin said on Wednesday 1,000 security personnel would be deployed.

That is equivalent to the numbers in April for the UEFA Champions League match between Paris St Germain and Barcelona that was also held at the Parc des Princes in western Paris.

Israel's own internal security service, Shin Bet, will help with security at the game, which Darmanin is due to attend with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Israel's budget for protecting its athletes and wider delegation had increased substantially compared with the Tokyo Games in 2021, an Israeli official said.

The Palestinian Olympic Committee this week called for Israel to be excluded from the Games in an open letter to International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach. The letter accused Israel of breaching the traditional Olympic truce, with continued military action in Gaza.

French far-left lawmakers have urged protests against Israel's participation in the Games.

In response to the boycott calls, Israel Olympic Committee President Yael Arad told reporters at a news conference before flying to France that it was a "victory" that the 88 athletes had made it to the Olympics.

At a small rally in Paris late on Tuesday, pro-Palestinian protesters chanted "Free, free Palestine."

"Israel should be expelled because it is systematically violating rights and international laws," said protester Elena Guerra.

Israel has dismissed allegations of war crimes in Gaza and says its military campaign is justified by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack. It also says settlements in occupied Palestinian territories are not occupied in legal terms because they are on disputed lands.