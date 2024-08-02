Olympics 2024 | Morocco outclass US 4-0 to reach first men's football semi-final

Backed by their passionate supporters who packed the Paris St Germain stadium, Morocco opened the scoring in the 29th minute when Soufiane Rahimi earned them a penalty and converted for his fifth goal of the tournament.

Ilias Akhomach doubled their lead with a close-range finish from Abde Ezzalzouli's cross in a brilliant team move just past the hour mark before PSG's Achraf Hakimi got on the scoresheet after a fine solo run to make it 3-0 20 minutes from time.

Substitute Mehdi Maouhoub sealed the rout with another penalty in stoppage time following a VAR review for a handball.

The US, playing in their first Olympic quarter-final for 24 years, were better for a short spell after the break but did not look dangerous and had only one goal attempt in the match.