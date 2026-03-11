Menu
Iranian football team member changes mind on asylum request in Australia

Iran football association has accused Australia of kidnapping the players and forcing them to forsake their home nation against their will.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 06:17 IST
Published 11 March 2026, 06:17 IST
sportsFootballIranFifa world cupFIFA World Cup 2026

