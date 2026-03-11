<p>The West Asia crisis cast its shadow on football with Iranian women's team footballers claiming asylum in Australia evacuated from their safe house after one team member changed her mind and revealed their location to the Iranian embassy, Canberra.</p><p>Seven members of Iran's visiting women's team who were competing in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup had sought sanctuary in Australia after they were branded "traitors" at home for refusing to sing the national anthem.</p><p>Iranian players fell silent as the national anthem was played, an act seen as a symbol of defiance against the Islamic republic.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Will Iran pull out of the quadrennial extravaganza?.<p>But one member of the group had second thoughts after speaking to other players who had turned down asylum in favour of returning to Iran.</p><p>The woman exposed the location of the other aslyum seekers when she contacted Iran's embassy in Australia.</p>.Australia grants asylum to two more from Iranian women's soccer delegation.<p>"As a result of that it meant the Iranian embassy now knew the location of where everybody was. I immediately gave them instructions for people to be moved and that has been dealt with immediately," said Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said.</p><p>Australian officials had "made sure this was her decision", added Burke.</p><p>There were fears male minders travelling with the team might try to prevent them seeking asylum.</p><p>Burke said each player was separated from the squad at Sydney Airport and given time to mull the offer in private.</p><p>The last-minute change of heart could inflame an already tense situation between Iran and Australia.</p><p>Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has lauded the bravery of the women, vowing they would be welcomed with open arms.</p><p>But Iran's governing football body has accused Australia of kidnapping the players and forcing them to forsake their home nation against their will.</p><p>Iranian players fell silent as the national anthem played ahead of a tournament match in Australia last week, an act seen as a symbol of defiance against the Islamic republic.</p><p>A presenter on Iranian state TV branded the players "wartime traitors", fuelling fears they faced persecution, or worse, if they returned home.</p><p>Five players, including captain Zahra Ghanbari, slipped away from the team hotel under the cover of darkness to claim asylum in Australia.</p><p>Two more team members -- a player and a support staffer -- were granted asylum before the team flew out of Sydney on Tuesday evening.</p><p>It was not immediately clear which of the seven had changed her mind.</p><p>The AFC said the rest of the Iranian squad were at an unnamed hotel in Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur while awaiting the next leg of their long journey home.</p><p>Iran's women's team arrived in Australia for the AFC Asian Cup last month, before the West Asia crisis began on February 28. </p><p>The team was knocked out of the tournament after losing all its group matches.</p><p>(With inputs from Agencies)</p>