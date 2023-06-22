Pakistan contingent arrives in batches in Bengaluru

The will-they-won’t-they quandary over the arrival of Pakistan’s football team in Bengaluru finally ended when all the members of the visiting contingent reached the hotel at 1.00 pm on Wednesday.

But this was not before the last-minute chaos at the Mumbai airport.

The team which was stationed in Mauritius left the island nation only on Tuesday evening after the Indian government issued visas on Monday night. After landing in Mumbai at 1.00 am on Wednesday, they were unable to book all the 32 tickets on the same flight to Bengaluru.

“We landed in Mumbai at 1:30 am, but there were no officials at the passport control office. They came after 30 minutes and gave us a few forms to fill out including the visa form, which we had already filled and submitted to the authorities before arriving in Mumbai,” Hasnain Haider, Pakistan’s team manager, was quoted as saying by ESPN.

“The process took quite some time and the first group just about managed to board their flight at 3:55 am (six players and six team officials). However, the second group (14 players and six officials) missed their flight because their forms took longer to be approved,” he added.

Eventually, the second batch boarded a 9.15 am flight to the city.

“They reached Bengaluru in two batches - the first arrived at the airport at 5.00 am and the second at 11.00 am,” confirmed a KSFA official to DH.

Though the team barely had six-and-a-half hours before the kickoff of the highly anticipated clash, the Pakistan players took to the pitch at 7.30 pm at the Sree Kanteerava stadium.