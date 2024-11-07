Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Paris St Germain fans unveil 'Free Palestine' banner as France vs Israel Paris game approaches

Last year, Celtic were fined 17,500 euros because of fans waving Palestinian flags during a Champions League game.
Reuters
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 12:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 12:10 IST
FootballSports NewsPalestineChampions LeaguePSGIsrael-Palestine ConflictTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us