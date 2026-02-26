Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Pele's World Cup jacket draws new fans after Bad Bunny's promotion

Bad Bunny's tribute to the three-time World Cup winner, also included a change in the lyrics of the song MONACO."
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 09:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 09:22 IST
FootballSports NewsPeleWorld CupTrendingTrending Now

Follow us on :

Follow Us