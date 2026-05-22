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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Pep Guardiola will leave Manchester City at the end of the season after a decade in charge.
Key facts
• Guardiola's tenure
Pep Guardiola took charge of Manchester City in 2016 and has since led the club to unprecedented success.
• Major trophies won
During his time at City, Guardiola has secured six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, five League Cups, and the Champions League.
• Recent struggles
Despite his success, City have failed to win the Premier League in the last two seasons under his leadership.
• End of an era
Guardiola's departure marks the conclusion of one of the most successful periods in English football history.
Key statistics
6
Premier League titles won
10
Years in charge at City
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Published 22 May 2026, 10:25 IST