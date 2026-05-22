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Homesportsfootball

It's official! Pep Guardiola to leave Manchester City at the end of season

The Spaniard, who took ⁠charge of City in 2016, ‌has ‌won six Premier ‌League titles ‌three FA Cups, five League Cups and ⁠the ⁠Champions League.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 10:25 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Pep Guardiola to leave Manchester City at the end of season

In one line
Pep Guardiola will leave Manchester City at the end of the season after a decade in charge.
Key facts
Guardiola's tenure
Pep Guardiola took charge of Manchester City in 2016 and has since led the club to unprecedented success.
Major trophies won
During his time at City, Guardiola has secured six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, five League Cups, and the Champions League.
Recent struggles
Despite his success, City have failed to win the Premier League in the last two seasons under his leadership.
End of an era
Guardiola's departure marks the conclusion of one of the most successful periods in English football history.
Key statistics
6
Premier League titles won
3
FA Cups won
5
League Cups won
10
Years in charge at City
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 22 May 2026, 10:25 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsManchester CityPep GuardiolaFootball NewsChampions LeagueArsenalPremier LeagueFA Cup

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