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One killed, dozens hurt as Peru stadium event goes awry

The ⁠club offered condolences and solidarity for the casualties, which media said included 60 injured during a "flag-waving event" at the stadium, ⁠popularly known ‌as Matute.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 04:45 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 04:45 IST
World newsFootballSports NewsPeru

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