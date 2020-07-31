Peter Moore to step down as Liverpool CEO next month

Peter Moore to step down as Liverpool CEO next month

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 31 2020, 21:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 21:51 ist
Liverpool CEO Peter Moore (L). Credit: Twitter/ Peter Moore

Liverpool's chief executive officer Peter Moore will step down at the end of next month after three years in the role, the Premier League champions said on Friday.

Liverpool owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner and president Mike Gordon said in a joint statement that Moore had helped the club move forward since coming onboard in 2017.

"He has strengthened the club's business operations through his leadership and we are grateful to him for his passion, dedication and support, " they said.

Managing director Billy Hogan would replace Moore from Sept. 1, the club said.

"To think we have won the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and the Premier League title during my time here is way beyond my dreams," Moore said.

"It's been a phenomenal achievement by the manager, players and staff. The team fully deserves the plaudits and recognition – and the memories I will cherish forever." 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Liverpool FC
FIFA
FOOTBALL
sports

What's Brewing

Pilgrims stone Satan in last major rite of hajj

Pilgrims stone Satan in last major rite of hajj

IPL SOP: Mental health awareness helpline for players?

IPL SOP: Mental health awareness helpline for players?

'Into the Wild' bus may land a home at Fairbanks museum

'Into the Wild' bus may land a home at Fairbanks museum

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

 